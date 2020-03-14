Coast Guard aircrew medevacs man from cruise ship off North Carolina

A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter medevac a man from the cruise ship Anthem of the Seas off the coast of North Carolina, March 13, 2020. The man was reportedly showing symptoms of appendicitis. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ronald Hodges)

A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter medevac a man from the cruise ship Anthem of the Seas off the coast of North Carolina, March 13, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ronald Hodges)

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a cruise ship approximately 150 miles off the coast of North Carolina, Friday.

A crewmember aboard the cruise ship Anthem of the Seas contacted the Coast Guard at approximately 2:45 p.m. and notified them that they had a passenger who was reportedly showing symptoms of appendicitis and was requesting medical care.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Fifth District command center launched an aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina to assist.


Once on scene, the aircrew hoisted up the man, accompanied by a nurse, and transported them to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

“The crew of the Anthem of the Seas had a textbook response to the situation,” said Chief Petty Officer Ryan Langley, command duty officer during the case. “They contacted us as soon as possible and diverted to facilitate a faster and more efficient rescue.”

