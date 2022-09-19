Coast Guard aircrew medevacs man from cruise ship near Juneau, Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska – The Coast Guard medevaced a cruise ship passenger in the Lynn Canal, approximately 30 miles northwest of Juneau, Alaska, Saturday evening.

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene at 11:13 p.m., hoisted the 73-year-old man, and transported him to an awaiting Lifemed aircrew in Juneau for further transport.

Watchstanders from the Coast Guard Sector Juneau command center received the initial request for the medevac on Friday at 8:50 p.m. from staff personnel aboard the cruise ship Zuiderdam, reporting that the passenger was experiencing medical complications.

“The medical team aboard the Zuiderdam were able to stabilize the man as the ship transited to the rendezvous point,” said Lt. j.g. Trevor Layman, Sector Juneau command duty officer. “Through the coordination of Sector Juneau watchstanders, the Zuiderdam crew and the Lifemed aircrew, we were able to quickly transport the man to a higher level of care.”

