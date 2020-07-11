Coast Guard aircrew medevacs injured hiker from Mount Angeles

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A Coast Guard helicopter crew medically evacuated an injured 62-year-old woman from Khlahane Ridge on Mount Angeles in Olympic National Park Friday after she injured her ankle and was unable to safely descend from a 5,000-foot elevation.

Due to the treacherous terrain of the woman’s location, Olympic Park Rangers were unable to safely carry her down the mountain with a stokes litter. The rangers stayed on scene with the woman until she could be airlifted from the mountain.

A search and rescue coordinator from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center relayed the distress to watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound at approximately 5 p.m.

A Coast Guard Sector Field Office/Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched, safely hoisted the woman into the helicopter and transported her back to the airbase, where her care was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel.

“This was a really challenging rescue,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class John Hughes, a member of the Coast Guard rescue aircrew. “Our partners at Olympic National Park did a fantastic job caring for the woman by preparing her for and assisting her with the difficult hoist. We are happy to be able to help.”