Coast Guard aircrew medevacs injured hiker from Mount Angeles

Jul 11th, 2020 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Port Angeles in Washington transfers the care of a 62-year-old woman to emergency medical services personnel Friday, July 10, 2020. The aircrew medically evacuated the woman from Mount Angeles in Olympic National Park in Washington after she injured her ankle and was unable to descend the terrain. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Port Angeles in Washington transfers the care of a 62-year-old woman to emergency medical services personnel Friday, July 10, 2020. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A Coast Guard helicopter crew medically evacuated an injured 62-year-old woman from Khlahane Ridge on Mount Angeles in Olympic National Park Friday after she injured her ankle and was unable to safely descend from a 5,000-foot elevation.

Due to the treacherous terrain of the woman’s location, Olympic Park Rangers were unable to safely carry her down the mountain with a stokes litter. The rangers stayed on scene with the woman until she could be airlifted from the mountain.

A search and rescue coordinator from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center relayed the distress to watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound at approximately 5 p.m.

A Coast Guard Sector Field Office/Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched, safely hoisted the woman into the helicopter and transported her back to the airbase, where her care was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel.

“This was a really challenging rescue,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class John Hughes, a member of the Coast Guard rescue aircrew. “Our partners at Olympic National Park did a fantastic job caring for the woman by preparing her for and assisting her with the difficult hoist. We are happy to be able to help.”

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.