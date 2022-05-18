Coast Guard aircrew medevacs crewmember near Cordova

Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

KODIAK, Alaska — A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew, forward deployed to Cordova, Alaska, medically evacuated a 68-year-old crewmember from a fishing vessel near Cordova, Tuesday.

The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew safely hoisted and transported the patient to commercial services in Cordova for further medical care.

On Monday at 9:38 p.m., personnel at the Sector Anchorage Command Center received a request for assistance from the crewmember’s wife, who reported that her husband had suddenly stopped texting her after stating he was ‘in trouble’ due to lack of oxygen on board the vessel.

Coast Guard personnel made multiple attempts to communicate with the vessel but were unsuccessful in establishing contact.

The aircrew arrived on scene at midnight and found the crewmember was having trouble breathing and had no access to oxygen.

Communications on scene were reportedly found to be severely degraded.

Weather on scene showed 10-12 knot winds with an air temperature of 43 degrees and a water temperature of 47 degrees.

