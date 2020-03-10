Coast Guard aircrew medevacs cargo ship captain off Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Coast Guard medevaced a man off of a cargo ship approximately 25 miles off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland, Tuesday.

Crewmembers aboard the Panamanian flagged cargo ship Balsa 84, which was in route to the Delaware Bay area, contacted watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay’s command center at approximately 10:20 a.m. and notified them that the 61-year-old Filipino captain was exhibiting symptoms of a possible heart attack and needed medical assistance.

Watchstanders launched an aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City to assist.

Once on scene, the crew hoisted the man onto the helicopter and transported him to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

“We are glad that they contacted us as soon as possible,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Will Lengyel, watchstander during the case. “The speedy notification helped us quickly get the captain the level of care he needed.”

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.