Coast Guard aircrew medevacs 14-year-old from cabin on Afognak Island

KODIAK, Alaska — A Coast Guard aircrew medically evacuated a 14-year-old boy from a cabin on Afognak Island near Graveyard Point, Friday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter arrived on scene and safely transported the young man and his father to awaiting Emergency Medical Services personnel in Kodiak.

At approximately 1:53 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Anchorage watchstanders received a request for assistance after a father found his 14-year-old and 10-year-old sons both sitting unconscious in their family’s off-road, enclosed cabin vehicle.

The father suspected carbon monoxide poisoning due to an exhaust leak on the vehicle and a heavy smell of fumes inside the vehicle. The father brought the boys back to their cabin and both regained consciousness, but the father expressed concern that the older son appeared to be suffering from lasting effects of the poisoning.

No medical personnel or clinics are present on Afognak Island and a medical evacuation was requested to further assess the young man’s condition.

