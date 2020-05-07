Coast Guard aircrew hoists 2 people from fishing vessel in Barnegat Inlet

BARNEGAT, N.J. — The Coast Guard hoisted two people to safety after their vessel ran aground at the Barnegat Inlet Jetty in Barnegat, New Jersey late Wednesday night.

A passenger aboard the grounded 53-foot fishing vessel Bay of Isle contacted watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light and reported that they had run aground and began taking on water.

Due to the location of the grounded vessel, it was determined that a boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light would not be able to reach them and evacuate the passengers.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay launched an aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City to assist.

Once one scene, the aircrew hoisted the two people from the fishing vessel onto the helicopter and transported them to Air Station Atlantic City.

There were no reported injuries.