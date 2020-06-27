Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles transfers command

PORT ANGELES, Wash. – Cmdr. Joan Snaith relieved Cmdr. Michael S. Jackson as the new commanding officer of Coast Guard Air Station/Sector Field Office Port Angeles Friday during a change of command ceremony.

Snaith is the unit’s 43rd commanding officer and will be responsible for overseeing operational responsibilities of the Air Station including; Search and Rescue, Law Enforcement, Homeland Security and Resource Protection activities in an area that includes the Strait of Juan De Fuca and the north western coast of Washington around the Olympic Peninsula to the mouth of Puget Sound.

The unit also provides logistical support to Sector Puget Sound units located on the Olympic and Quimper Peninsulas and the northwest coast of Washington.

“It is an honor to assume command of Air Station and Sector Field Office Port Angeles,” said Snaith. “Our Coast Guardsmen will continue to uphold the strong traditions of service established by those who came before over the past 85 years of Coast Guard service on Ediz Hook. It is the privilege of my career to lead these dedicated service members and support them and their families as we serve the nation where the mountains meet the sea.”

Snaith reported to the air station following her most recent assignment as the operations officer at Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, Louisiana.

Jackson’s next assignment is at the Army War College in Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania, where he will be earning a master’s degree in Strategic Studies.

“It has been the greatest honor of my 27-year military career to serve alongside the incredible team of Coast Guard men and women we have here out here on the Olympic Peninsula,” said Jackson. “I will also miss the great community we are blessed to serve out here.”

Rear Adm. Anthony “Jack” Vogt, commander, 13th Coast Guard District, presided over the ceremony.

