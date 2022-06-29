Coast Guard Air Station “Open Ramp” celebrates Cherry Festival Airshow

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City will open its gates to the public Friday, July 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in support of the 2022 National Cherry Festival Airshow.

The Air Station’s traditional “open ramp,” returning this year after the pandemic forced a two-year break, allows up-close access to National Cherry Festival Airshow performers, including the Navy’s Blue Angels precision flying team. Also on hand will be AV-8B Harriers from the Marine Corps, an F-16 Viper and A-10 Thunderbolts from the Air Force, a historic World War II-era P-51 Mustang, and many more custom, exotic, and hard-working aircraft – including Air Station Traverse City’s own MH-60T Jayhawk helicopters.

Rain or shine, take advantage of this unique opportunity to get a close-up look at the aircraft performing in this year’s air show, and meet the pilots and crews who fly and maintain them. Of special note this year, the Blue Angel pilots and crew will be present during the event to meet with attendees.

The Coast Guard Exchange, located just outside the base gate, will be open to the public from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., for those who are interested in purchasing military memorabilia and clothing.

Admission is free, all are invited, and the event is handicap accessible. No onsite parking is available.

All persons, vehicles and bags will be subject to search and no weapons or animals will be allowed on base, with the exception of service animals. To reduce security wait times, we recommend only small purses and diaper bags be brought onto the base.