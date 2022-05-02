Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans receives first MH-60 helicopter

May 2nd, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter conducts a landing in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 2, 2022. This MH-60 was the first of three that are being delivered as a part of Coast Guard Air Station New Orlean's update to their fleet of aircraft. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague)

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter conducts a landing in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 2, 2022.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague)

NEW ORLEANS — Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans received its first of three MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters Monday.

The arrival included an overflight of downtown New Orleans by Cmdr. Keith Blair, Air Station New Orleans commanding officer.

The next two MH-60s are scheduled to arrive by the end of July. The station’s current fleet of MH-65s will be transferred to other units throughout the Coast Guard. The addition of the MH-60s is part of a Coast Guard rotary-wing service life extension program and initiative to expand the capabilities of the Coast Guard Eighth District for a more robust response to routine operations as well as catastrophic incident response operations.

“The MH-60 brings more capability than the MH-65 with respect to the payload, endurance and range,” said Blair. “The MH-60 can fly up to a 250 miles operational radius. This means we will be able to fly further, longer, and accommodate more people in distress in a single flight.”

The MH-60 Jayhawk is a multi-mission, medium-range helicopter used for search and rescue, law enforcement, military readiness and marine environmental protection missions.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.