Coast Guard Air Station Miami holds change of command ceremony

MIAMI — Capt. Eric Smith relieved Capt. Shawn Koch as the commander of Coast Guard Air Station Miami, Friday, during a change-of-command ceremony in Opa-Locka.

Smith reported to Air Station Miami from Coast Guard District Seven where he was the incident management branch chief since 2019. Koch is retiring after 27 years of service.

Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson, Coast Guard Seventh District Commander, presided over the event.

Air Station Miami is comprised of more than 300 active-duty, reserve and civilian personnel, and more than 130 auxiliary members.

The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored tradition. It represents a total transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from one individual to another. The event ensures the continuity of leadership and operations within the Air Station’s area of responsibility.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.