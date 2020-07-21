Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak crew medevacs injured fisherman

KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevaced an injured fisherman north of Kodiak Island, Alaska, Monday.

The man was transported via small boat to shore from the 42-foot commercial fishing vessel Rubicon. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew further transported the man safely to awaiting emergency medical services in Kodiak.

At approximately 12:45p.m., Coast Guard Sector Anchorage command center personnel received notification from the wife of the fishing vessel’s master requesting a medevac for an injured crew member.

District 17 command center personnel directed the launch of an Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to respond.

At approximately 1:42 p.m., the aircrew landed on a nearby beach and further transported the man to local EMS.

“This was a very quick case,” said Lt. Jared Carbajal, the aircraft commander on the case. “Good communications from the boat, excellent flexibility and the captain’s expert seamanship enabled a very quick pick-up and transfer of the injured fisherman to medical care.”

On-scene weather was an air temperature of 75 degrees, water temperature of 55 degrees, 17-mph winds and clear skies.

