Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak crew medevacs injured fisherman

Coast Guard Lt. Dan Beshoar, an Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter pilot, awaits the arrival of an injured fisherman via small boat from the fishing vessel Rubicon, near the Kupreonof Strait, Kodiak Island, Alaska, July 20, 2020. The aircrew transported the man safely to awaiting emergency medical services in Kodiak. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevaced an injured fisherman north of Kodiak Island, Alaska, Monday.

The man was transported via small boat to shore from the 42-foot commercial fishing vessel Rubicon. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew further transported the man safely to awaiting emergency medical services in Kodiak.

At approximately 12:45p.m., Coast Guard Sector Anchorage command center personnel received notification from the wife of the fishing vessel’s master requesting a medevac for an injured crew member.

District 17 command center personnel directed the launch of an Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to respond.

At approximately 1:42 p.m., the aircrew landed on a nearby beach and further transported the man to local EMS.

“This was a very quick case,” said Lt. Jared Carbajal, the aircraft commander on the case. “Good communications from the boat, excellent flexibility and the captain’s expert seamanship enabled a very quick pick-up and transfer of the injured fisherman to medical care.”

On-scene weather was an air temperature of 75 degrees, water temperature of 55 degrees, 17-mph winds and clear skies.

