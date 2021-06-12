Coast Guard Air Station Houston conducts change-of-command ceremony

HOUSTON — Coast Guard Air Station Houston conducted a change-of-command ceremony Friday in Houston.

During the ceremony, Cmdr. Marcus Canady transferred command of Air Station Houston to Cmdr. Ryan Matson.

Canady served as the commanding officer of Air Station Houston since June 2019 and oversaw three MH-65 Dolphin helicopters that prosecuted 269 search and rescue cases, saving or assisting 128 lives and preserving $870,000 in property. He managed the safe execution of 3,084 flight hours, conducting 253 waterway security patrols and safeguarding over $177 billion of revenue. He also guided the unit through five named hurricanes and storms, including Winter Storm Uri.

The change-of-command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew, honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.

“My family and I feel extremely blessed and fortunate to be a part of the Greater Houston community for the past two years,” said Canady. “Being able to serve the American citizens here in the Gulf Coast will be a cherished memory forever. Whether it was Tropical Storm Imelda or an ordinary summer day, the men and women of Coast Guard Air Station Houston stood ready to answer the call of someone in need. Being a part of this great team has been an absolute honor.”

Canady is transferring to the National War College in Washington, D.C., where he will attend the Senior Service School.

Matson comes to Houston from Coast Guard Air Station Miami, where he held the position of executive officer.

“My family is excited to be back in Houston, and I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the citizens on the Gulf Coast again,” Matson said. “Cmdr. Canady has led Air Station Houston through some challenging times, and I thank him for his leadership and dedication to Air Station Houston and the community. The Coast Guard has a proud history serving the Houston area, and I look forward to helping to continue that legacy.”

Coast Guard Air Station Houston provides an all-weather 24/7 search and rescue capability to the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast with three MH-65 Dolphin helicopters. Air Station Houston’s area of responsibility extends from the Colorado River to White Lake, Louisiana.

