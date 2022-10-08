Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen celebrates high school career day

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico – Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen celebrated a career day for over 230 high school students from four schools in the local area Wednesday

The career day, organized by Coast Guard Recruiting Office Aguadilla, included students from Carib Christian School, Corpus Christi Catholic School, Antonina Vélez High School and Froebel Bilingual School.

During the event, students witnessed a live search and rescue demonstration from a MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter crew and rescue swimmer, and they interacted with other Coast Guard units and personnel to learn about the various missions and careers in the U.S. Coast Guard.

“This career day event was a great way to connect with our community and help educate our future leaders about our various missions, education opportunities and professional careers the U.S. Coast Guard has to offer,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Dedenghy, Coast Guard recruiter at Recruiting Office Aguadilla. “This is the first time we’ve been able to host our high school community since the COVID-19 Pandemic began, and we are looking forward to organize more of these events for students, our community and young professionals who may be looking for opportunities to serve and be part of the world’s best Coast Guard.”

The event included participation from various Coast Guard units and service ratings from Base Detachment Borinquen, Electronic Signal Support Detachment San Juan, Resident Inspection Office Ponce – Marine Inspectors, and Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Puerto.

One of the highlights of the event was a static display of a Coast Guard 26-foot Trailerable Aids to Navigation Boat (TANB) that Aids to Navigation Team Puerto Rico uses to service and maintain the critical buoys and navigable waterways of Puerto Rico.

