Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Chincoteague holds change of command

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. – Chief Petty Officer Adam Season relieved Senior Chief Petty Officer Michael Hall as the Officer in Charge of Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Chincoteague during a change of command ceremony Thursday morning.

Capt. Samson Stevens, commander of Coast Guard Sector Virginia, presided over the ceremony.

Season is reporting to Aids to Navigation Team Chincoteague after serving as the executive petty officer aboard Coast Guard Cutter Kankakee, homeported in Memphis, Tennessee.

Aids to Navigation Team Chincoteague inspects and maintains all fixed and floating aids to navigation along the Delmarva Peninsula that encompasses three separate Coast Guard Sectors.

Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply rooted in Coast Guard and Naval history signifying the total transfer of responsibility, authority, and command of a military unit.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.