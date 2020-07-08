Coast Guard, agencies end search for 2 missing boaters near Seabrook, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard, along with multiple agencies, ended the search for two missing boaters after bodies matching the descriptions of both boaters were found near Seabrook, Texas, Wednesday afternoon.
At approximately 8:27 a.m., Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification that a Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew had located a body matching the description of the missing boater in his early 60’s. And at approximately 3:00 p.m. another body matching the description of the missing boater in her early 30’s was reported to have been recovered by the Kemah Police Department’s Marine One Division.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified of a vessel that was washed up on El Jardin Beach in Pasadena, Texas, at approximately 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. After inspecting the vessel it was confirmed that a backpack was aboard and the vessel’s kill switch had been pulled.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew to search.
Watchstanders were notified by a 911 dispatcher of calls for help at approximately 10:40 p.m. A Station Houston boat crew arrived on-scene and recovered a 13-year-old girl who notified the boat crew that two other individuals were still missing.
“We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends who are dealing with this tragic loss,” said Cmdr. Jordan Baldueza, Sector Houston-Galveston search and rescue mission coordinator. “I would like to thank the multiple federal, state, and local agency partners for their diligent response and search efforts.”
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston
- Coast Guard Air Station Houston
- Coast Guard Station Houston
- Coast Guard Station Galveston
- Coast Guard Cutter Beluga
- Harris County Sheriff’s Office
- Kemah Police Department
- Pasadena Police Department
- Seabrook Police Department
- Texas Parks & Wildlife Department
- Texas EquuSearch Mounted Search and Recovery
- Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
- Kemah Fire Department
- Nassau Bay Volunteer Fire Department
- Seabrook Volunteer Fire Department
- Seabrook Emergency Management Drone Team
