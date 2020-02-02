Coast Guard, agencies continue response to oil spill near Baytown, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard, along with multiple agencies, is continuing to respond to a crude oil spill in Tabbs Bay near Baytown, Texas, Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Incident Management Division and Drone Team, Texas General Land Office, Innovative Energy Services, Gaither Petroleum Corporation, the Railroad Commission of Texas, and contracted Oil Spill Removal Organizations personnel are involved in the response.

An estimate of 630 gallons of crude oil was discharged from a wellhead. The source of the release was initially secured but has since begun to leak again. Personnel on-scene are developing mitigation plans and strategies to re-plug and secure the wellhead.

Approximately one mile of shoreline has been impacted.

Approximately 700-feet of boom has been deployed in order to contain the spill and prevent impact to the Houston Ship Channel and approximately 2,000-feet of absorbent material has been placed along the shoreline. A Vacuum truck is also on-scene being positioned to begin recovering the crude oil as it is discharged.

The cause of the discharge is under investigation.