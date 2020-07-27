Coast Guard continues response to areas affected by Hurricane Hanna

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard, along with multiple agencies, is continuing their response operations following the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Multiple Coast Guard units and agencies are conducting channel assessments, identifying and correcting aids to navigation outages, and reviewing channel surveys to fully reconstitute all waterways.

The Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi Response Division Team and Texas General Land Office (TGLO) are conducting surveys using TGLO boats equipped with side-scan sonar and drones to locate submerged vessels. Coast Guard units are also working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to review channel surveys and have partnered with Pilots associations and local mariners to assess areas.

Approximately 170 aids to navigation outages and 16 submerged vessels have been identified. Waterways from the Colorado River Locks to the U.S.-Mexico border are currently being assessed.

“Mariners should use extreme caution when transiting through the ports due to aids to navigation outages and floating debris,” said Chief Warrant Officer David Brown, Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi aids to navigation officer.

Involved in the response are:

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi

Coast Guard South Padre Island Aids to Navigation Team

Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor

Texas General Land Office

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

All hazards should be reported to the U.S. Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center on VHF Channel 16 or by phone at (361) 939-0450. For updated Corpus Christi Ship Channel information visit: https://homeport.uscg.mil/port-directory/corpus-christi.

