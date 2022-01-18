Coast Guard advises traffic to stay clear of Liberty Bridge in Bay City

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. – The U.S. Coast Guard is issuing a warning to winter all-terrain vehicle enthusiasts to stay well clear of the Liberty Bridge in Bay City, Mich. on the Saginaw River.

Due to construction with tugs and barges operating on the river, formation of ice normally present in the winter will be inhibited. This poses a serious hazard to individuals operating snowmobiles and other ATVs used for transiting ice on the Saginaw River. It is highly advised that anyone participating in these activities wear appropriate winter survival garments and inform friends or family back on shore of where they plan on going for the day.

An average sized person who is suddenly plunged into freezing water without winter garments has approximately 60 seconds to control breathing, 10 minutes of extremity function, and one hour of consciousness. It is imperative to monitor weather, heed warnings of hazards, and dress to survive a cold-water emergency.