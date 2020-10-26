Coast Guard accepts 41st fast response cutter

Key West – The Coast Guard accepted delivery of the 41st fast response cutter (FRC), Coast Guard Cutter Charles Moulthrope, in Key West, Florida, on Thursday.

It will be the first of six planned FRCs stationed in Manama, Bahrain. Stationing FRCs in Bahrain supports Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), the Coast Guard’s largest unit outside of the U.S., and its mission to train, organize, equip, support and deploy combat-ready Coast Guard forces in support of Central Command and national security objectives.

PATFORSWA works with Naval Forces Central Command in conducting maritime operations to forward U.S. interests, deter and counter disruptive countries, defeat violent extremism and strengthen partner nations’ maritime capabilities in order to secure the maritime environment in the Central Command area of responsibility.

Seaman Charles C. Moulthrope performed heroic and selfless service as a crewmember of the Revenue Cutter Service cutter Commodore Perry when he rescued four of his shipmates who ended up in the sea while they attempted to rescue another crewman who was swept overboard during heavy seas. Moulthrope “grabbed a line and leaped over the side” into the freezing water to rescue the four. He later gave his life in the performance of his duties in Unalaska, Alaska, in 1896, when he fell from a mast while trying to free a fouled pennant. This will be the first modern Coast Guard cutter named for an enlisted man of the Revenue Cutter Service, bringing recognition to the service and sacrifice of hundreds of sailors who served their country aboard the cutters of this precursor of the Coast Guard.

The Sentinel-class FRCs feature advanced command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment; over-the-horizon cutter boat deployment to reach vessels of interest; and improved habitability and seakeeping. The cutters are designed for multiple missions, including search and rescue; national defense; ports, waterways and coastal security; drug and migrant interdiction; and fisheries patrols.

The Coast Guard has ordered 60 FRCs to date. Thirty-eight are in service: 12 in Florida; seven in Puerto Rico; four in California; three each in Hawaii, Texas and New Jersey; and two each in Alaska, Mississippi and North Carolina. Two FRCs will be commissioned later this year in their homeport of Guam. Future FRC homeports include Astoria, Oregon; and Kodiak, Seward and Sitka, Alaska.

