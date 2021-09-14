Coast Guard Academy ranks among the nation’s top colleges

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The U.S. Coast Guard Academy ranks among the nation’s top institutions of higher learning according to major college rankings.

This year the academy once again ranked #1 in the Top Public Schools Regional Colleges North, and the overall Regional Colleges North categories in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges magazine. The academy was also ranked #4 in the Most Innovative Schools, and #13 in the Best in Undergraduate Engineering Programs categories in the same publication.

The Princeton Review also featured the academy in The Best 386 Colleges publication, a listing of the top 15% of colleges and universities in America.

The annual college rankings publications are a comprehensive look at how accredited four-year colleges and universities in the U.S. compare in a set of widely-accepted indicators of excellence in higher education.

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy offers a quality higher education experience that emphasizes leadership, physical fitness and professional development leading to a guaranteed job upon graduation as an officer in the United States Coast Guard.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.