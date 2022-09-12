Coast Guard Academy continues to rank among the nation’s top colleges

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The U.S. Coast Guard Academy ranks among the nation’s top institutions of higher learning according to major college rankings.

This year the academy once again ranked #1 in the Top Public Schools, Regional Colleges North, and the Best Regional College North categories in the 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges magazine. The academy was also ranked #12 in both the Campus Ethnic Diversity, Regional Colleges (North) category, and the overall Best in Undergraduate Engineering Programs category in the same publication.

The Princeton Review also featured the academy in The Best 388 Colleges publication, a listing of the top 15% of colleges and universities in America.

The annual college rankings publications are a comprehensive look at how accredited four-year colleges and universities in the U.S. compare in a set of widely-accepted indicators of excellence in higher education.

