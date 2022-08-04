Coast Guard Academy celebrates 232nd Coast Guard Birthday

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The Coast Guard Academy celebrated the 232nd Coast Guard birthday at Hamilton Hall, Thursday, Aug 4.

Rear Admiral Bill Kelly, Michael E. Passero, Mayor of New London, State Representative Anthony Nolan, academy staff, cadets, and family celebrated with cake, festivities and a Coast Guard Day proclamation from Governor Ned Lamont.

The ceremony formally recognized more than 2,500 active-duty, reserve, civilian and auxiliary members and their families living in Connecticut.

The Coast Guard is one of the nation’s six armed forces and the longest continuing sea-going service tracing its founding back to Aug. 4, 1790, when the first Congress authorized the construction of 10 vessels to enforce tariff and trade laws, prevent smuggling, and protect the collection of federal revenue.

