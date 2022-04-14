Coast Guard Academy cadet receives Truman Scholarship

NEW LONDON, Conn. — U.S. Coast Guard Academy Cadet Christine Groves, a Mechanical Engineering major from Austin, Texas, has been selected as a 2022 Truman Scholar.

A member of the Class of 2023, Groves is one of 58 new Truman Scholars who were selected from a pool of 705 candidates that were nominated by 275 colleges and universities.

Groves, currently conducting research on renewable energy technologies at the Academy, seeks to address environmental pollution and climate change, and plans to pursue a Master of Public Policy (MPP) and Master of Science (MSc) in sustainable energy engineering, with a research focus on direct air carbon capture technologies.

Truman Scholars receive a scholarship towards graduate school and the opportunity to participate in professional development programming to help prepare them for careers in public service.

Established by Congress in 1975 as the living memorial to President Harry S. Truman, the Truman Scholarship supports and inspires the next generation of public service leaders. For more than 40 years, the Truman Foundation has fulfilled their mission by encouraging Americans from diverse backgrounds to go into careers of public service.

Founded in 1876, the Coast Guard Academy is one of the five U.S. service academies that emphasizes leadership, physical fitness and professional development leading to a guaranteed job upon graduation as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Coast Guard.

