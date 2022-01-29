Coast Guard Academy and UMass Boston sign memorandum of understanding

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and officials from the University of Massachusetts Boston signed a Memorandum of Understanding, Friday at UMass Boston.

Rear Adm. Bill Kelly, superintendent of the USCGA, and Dr. Marcelo Suárez-Orozco, chancellor of UMass Boston, signed the memorandum during a ceremony attended by the members of the Coast Guard as well as administrative staff from the university.

The memorandum is designed to establish a USCGA Scholar Pilot Program focused on developing scholars for a future in Engineering and Cyber Systems between the USCGA and UMass Boston.

The USCGA Scholars Pilot program will provide engineering and cyber students an additional year of course work before entering the USCGA for a full-four-year academic experience to commission as an officer prepared to enter and be successful in the Coast Guard’s engineering and cyber workforce.

With a focus on STEM prep, the partnership offers a focus on the foundations necessary to support cadet success in Engineering and Cyber Systems while supporting the USCGA’s mission to produce graduates who are technically educated and prepared for success in their Coast Guard careers.

As a Minority Serving Institution, UMass Boston brings together students and faculty from across many cultures and backgrounds. The partnership assists the Coast Guard in recruiting, accepting, retaining and graduating women and under-represented minorities in the engineering and cyber fields while diversifying the corps of cadets and strengthening their education at the USCGA.

“By signing this Memorandum of Understanding, the USCGA and Coast Guard are broadening its efforts to recruit the best, brightest and most diverse cadet corps as possible,” said Kelly. “The Academy looks forward to continuing this partnership with UMass Boston and promoting synergy between UMass Boston and the Academy.”

Founded in 1876, the Coast Guard Academy is one of the five U.S. service academies that emphasizes leadership, physical fitness and professional development leading to a guaranteed job upon graduation as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Coast Guard.

