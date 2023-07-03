Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue man off Clearwater

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew rescued a man, Sunday, out of the mangroves of Anclote Island.

It is reported the man was suffering from symptoms of dehydration and brought to the hospital for further evaluation.

The man reported grounding his personal watercraft and being unable to refloat it. He attempted to go find his friends on the other side of the island to assist him, but grew fatigued.

Pasco County Sheriff marine unit officers alerted Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders of an overdue personal watercraft user, Sunday, at approximately 7 p.m. A concerned friend reported to the officers the survivor was operating in the area and was overdue by one hour.

“The Pasco County Sheriff’s helicopter spotted the person in the mangroves and vectored us in,” said Lt. Garrett Hendrickson, the Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter pilot on scene. “It is because of our partnerships with the sheriffs office and the regular training we do together, that the survivor was rescued safely and quickly.”

A Coast Guard Station Sand Key boat crew and a Pasco County Sheriff’s helicopter crew assisted in the search.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.