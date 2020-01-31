Christopher Hasson sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison

WASHINGTON – Christopher P. Hasson was sentenced Friday by the United States District Court for the District of Maryland to 160 months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, on four federal charges related to unlawful possession of weapons and controlled substances.

The FBI, supported by the Coast Guard Investigative Service, began investigating Hasson in the fall of 2018 after the Coast Guard Insider Threat Program identified concerns related to illegal possession of controlled substances, firearms and other misconduct. Hasson has been detained in a federal pre-trial detention facility since his arrest on February 15, 2019 while the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland prosecuted the charges.

“Any semblance of hate, bigotry or advocacy of violence has no place in our Coast Guard,” said Adm. Karl Schultz, commandant of the Coast Guard. “This includes involvement with white supremacist or extremist groups of any type. This behavior is incompatible with the Coast Guard’s Core Values of Honor, Respect and Devotion to Duty.”

The Commandant has requested, and the Secretary of Homeland Security has granted, that Hasson be involuntarily separated from the Service in a manner that terminates all association between this individual and the Coast Guard including any rights, benefits and retirement pay, which he may have otherwise been entitled.

Hasson entered the Coast Guard in March of 1996 following prior military service and was assigned to Coast Guard Headquarters in 2016.