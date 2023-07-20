Coast Guard assists mariner aboard disabled vessel

SAN PEDRO, Calif. — Personnel from U.S. Coast Guard Station Channel Islands assisted one person aboard a disabled recreational boat in the vicinity of Port Hueneme, Wednesday morning.

The mariner, situated approximately 3 nautical miles south of Port Hueneme, had alerted nearby M/V WMT by flashing S.O.S, indicating a need for assistance. The distressed mariner had been stranded for more than 24 hours without any means of communication.

The Good Samaritan contacted the Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach command center via VHF-FM channel 16, and watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Channel Islands response crew. Upon arriving at the scene, the Channel Islands crew assessed the situation and determined medical assistance wasn’t needed.

The disabled vessel, along with the mariner, was successfully towed to Channel Islands Harbor.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Good Samaritan who played a crucial role in aiding a fellow mariner in need,” said Capt. Ryan Manning, commander, Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach. “Amidst the positive outcome, we urge mariners to prioritize safety and equip their vessels with reliable means of communication.”

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.