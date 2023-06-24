Change of Command set for Coast Guard Sector Detroit

DETROIT — Coast Guard Sector Detroit will undergo a change of command June 30 as Capt. Brad W. Kelly passes the torch to Capt. Richard P. Armstrong in a formal ceremony at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial.

Kelly, the outgoing sector commander, has been an instrumental figure in the success of Sector Detroit. After his tenure, he will take on the role of chief of staff of the Ninth Coast Guard District in Cleveland. Under his command, Sector Detroit has made significant strides in ensuring the safety and security of the Great Lakes region through various operations and collaborations.

“I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to have served as the sector commander,” Kelly said. “The remarkable crew of this sector, along with our partner agencies, have made a lasting impact in protecting our maritime community. I am confident that Captain Armstrong will continue to lead with distinction.”

Armstrong, currently serving as the deputy sector commander of Coast Guard Sector Key West, Fla., brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. He has demonstrated a strong commitment to the Coast Guard’s missions and a deep understanding of the complexities of maritime operations.

“I am honored and excited to join the exceptional team at Sector Detroit,” Armstrong said. “I look forward to working collaboratively with our partners and serving the maritime community to ensure the safety, security, and environmental stewardship of the Great Lakes region.”

Sector Detroit is responsible for the operational and administrative oversight of 11 subordinate commands operating in direct support of Coast Guard missions, including search and rescue, law enforcement, aids to navigation, ice breaking, ice rescue, and maritime homeland security. The sector works closely with federal, state, local, and international partners to fulfill its mission of

protecting lives, property, and the marine environment.

The change of command ceremony represents the formal transfer of responsibility and authority from the outgoing to the oncoming commander. It will be attended by Coast Guard officials, local dignitaries, and representatives from partner agencies.

