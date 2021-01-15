CGA earns NCAA honorable mention recognition for Diversity and Inclusion

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The U.S. Coast Guard Academy has earned an honorable mention recognition for the NCAA and Minority Opportunities Athletic Association’s (MOAA) 2021 Award for Diversity and Inclusion.

The NCAA/MOAA Award for Diversity and Inclusion recognizes the initiatives, policies and practices of school and conference offices that embrace diversity and inclusion across intercollegiate athletics. This can be achieved through community service, professional development, hiring practices or programming activities that enhance opportunities for people of diverse cultures, backgrounds and experiences.

The NCAA received several inspiring nominations that showcased the important initiatives that support the areas of diversity and inclusion across the intercollegiate athletics community.

“On behalf of the entire Coast Guard Academy community, I am proud to announce that we have received honorable mention recognition from the NCAA/MOAA. This honor signifies our commitment to advancing inclusive excellence not only in intercollegiate athletics, but across our entire Service Academy” said Dr. Dan Rose, Coast Guard Academy Director of Athletics. “My sincere appreciation to the many cadet-athletes, coaches, faculty, staff, and senior leadership that have worked so hard to make the Academy a leader in inclusion and diversity across the college landscape.”

The Coast Guard Academy has committed itself to becoming a premier center for inclusion and diversity while aligning with ability to remain the world’s most diverse and inclusive Coast Guard.

Over the recent years, Coast Guard Academy leadership has instituted several ad-hoc groups and venues to provide advice with respect to equity, inclusion, and diversity issues. The Coast Guard Academy Athletic Department, with faculty members, coaches, and student athletes are fully integrated into these groups. These groups and events also serve as conduits for communication across the entire institution, advocates for this work, and to educate the faculty, staff and cadets.

Initiatives that support and promote inclusion across the entire Coast Guard Academy Community include:

· The Leadership Diversity and Advisory Council (LDAC): This team solicits and evaluates leadership concerns that impact command climate, evaluates the Defense Equal Opportunity Climate Survey (DEOCS), reports integrity issues at the unit, gathers information from the various unit divisions, and advises and makes recommendations to unit leadership regarding integrity matters.

· The Equity Task Force: This group examines information regarding fair treatment, equity, and inclusion at the unit, taking direction from the unit leadership, and assists in the resolution of areas where the unit needs to improve.

· Leadership Transparency Panels: Academy-wide forums in which members can ask senior leaders challenging questions about an array of topics including the climate.

This is the first NCAA/MOAA award for the Coast Guard Academy and as part of recognizing this, they will announce all honorable mention award winners during the 2021 NCAA Virtual Convention.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.