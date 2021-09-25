CGA dedicates Emlen Tunnell Strength and Conditioning Center

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The U.S. Coast Guard Academy held its official dedication ceremony for the state-of-the-art strength and conditioning center named after Coast Guardsman and former NFL great Emlen Tunnell, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

The Emlen Tunnell Strength and Conditioning Center spans over 8,000 square feet and holds 32 lifting platforms. The center now has a full-time professional strength coach and a suite of technology for delivering the most cutting-edge programs while being able to accommodate approximately 100 cadet-athletes at a time.

The $3.5 million dollar project was made possible by the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Alumni Association and named in honor of the Coast Guardsman and former NFL defensive back.

Before he became the first Black football player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Emlen Tunnell served in the U.S. Coast Guard during and after World War II, where he was credited with saving the lives of two shipmates in separate incidents and that earned him the Coast Guard Silver Lifesaving Medal.

“Emlen Tunnell was a legend by every measure,” said Dr. Dan Rose, Director of Athletics at the Coast Guard Academy. “This recognition is long overdue and I am proud to announce that with the dedication of this facility that the Coast Guard and the Coast Guard Academy are inspired by the legacy of Tunnell to do better today than we did yesterday.”

The Coast Guard Academy’s new Emlen Tunnell Strength and Conditioning Center will help develop future generations of Coast Guard athletes and continue to honor Tunnell’s legacy by inspiring cadets to reach their potential on the field, in the fleet, and in their daily lives.

Founded in 1876, the Coast Guard Academy is one of the five U.S. service academies that emphasizes leadership, physical fitness and professional development leading to a guaranteed job upon graduation as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Coast Guard.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.