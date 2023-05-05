Coast Guard to Hold Annual Cape May Community Festival

CAPE MAY, N.J. – U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May and the Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation are scheduled to hold the annual Coast Guard Community Festival, Saturday, May 20, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., at the base.

The event is free and open to the public.

There is no alternate date, so in case of extreme weather, event may be cancelled. Updates will be posted on social media the day of the festival.

The Cape May County Coast Guard Community Festival is designed to highlight the positive relationships between local Coast Guard personnel and the communities that they live and serve in. The festival also helps the service inform the public of the Coast Guard’s role in facilitating New Jersey maritime commerce, maritime safety, and the partnerships between local, state, and Coast Guard personnel during major events.

Guests will be able to see Training Center Cape May, N.J., the Coast Guard’s only enlisted basic training program where more than 80 percent of the service’s workforce receives basic instruction to become Coast Guard men and women. In addition, local Coast Guard vessels and helicopters will be available for public tours. Food, vendors, and live entertainment will also be available.

Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City will be conducting a search and rescue demonstration on Cape May Harbor highlighting the importance of the Coast Guard to the commercial fishing industry and recreational boating community.

The full festival event schedule can be found at www.coastguardcommunity.org

