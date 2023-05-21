Training Center Cape May Coast Guard Community Festival

CAPE MAY, N.J. — U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May and the Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation held an annual Coast Guard Community Festival on base, Saturday.

The festivities included cutter tours, static boat displays, K-9 demonstrations, base tours, local vendors, and live entertainment.

Cape May County is one of 29 officially designated Coast Guard communities, and the festival reinforced the positive relationship facilitated between our local Coast Guard personnel and the communities that we live and serve in.

The festival also helped inform the public of the Coast Guard’s role in ensuring the safety of New Jersey’s local fishing fleet; the importing of goods; recreational boating safety; and the partnerships between local, state, and Coast Guard personnel during major events.

Training Center Cape May is the Coast Guard’s only enlisted basic training center where more than 80 percent of the service’s workforce receives basic instruction to become Coast Guard women and men.

