Cape May Coast Guard to hold Sunset Parade on Labor Day weekend

CAPE MAY, N.J. – U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May is scheduled to host a Labor Day Weekend Sunset Parade on the training center’s parade field, Sept. 4, at 6:55 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. The gates to the training center will open at 5:45 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to use this extra time for security screening, parking and seating and are asked to seated by 6:45 p.m. so the ceremony can begin promptly.

This parade honors Cape May County and its enduring support for the Training Center and local Coast Guard units year round as we train the new men and women joining the service, those responding to mariners in distress, providing port and coastal security, facilitating maritime commerce, and ensuring the waterways are safe for all in New Jersey and the surrounding region.

Sunset parades are military displays of marching troops and the Coast Guard Recruit Ceremonial Drill Team. The recruit regiment will march in the parade and strike the National Ensign from the parade field at sunset.

Those attending the event must have a valid, state-issued or government issued identification card in order to access the base. Visitors are allowed to park both on and off base, and security will direct visitors where to go. Children must be accompanied by an adult throughout the ceremony.

There will be increased security screening for the event, and bags of any kind (with the exception of diaper bags or medical bags) are not permitted in the seating area including purses, camera bags, and backpacks. Visitors are encouraged to leave bags in their vehicles. Photography is permitted and encouraged, but cameras must be removed from their bag prior to arriving at the seating area. Firearm possession, open alcoholic containers, and illicit controlled drugs including marijuana are not permitted on base.

In the event of inclement weather, visitors may call Training Center Cape May’s base information line at (609) 898-6700 the afternoon of the event for cancellation information.