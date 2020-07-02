Cape Disappointment State Park remind public that Coast Guard property is off limits

A 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew from U.S. Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment in Ilwaco, Wash., passes beneath the Cape Disappointment Lighthouse while traversing the bar at the mouth of the Columbia River, March 10, 2015. The lighthouse is the second structure planned for the location, after the supplies for the first structure were lost when the vessel Oriole wrecked directly below the cape while attempting to cross the bar Sept. 18, 1853. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer David Mosley)

ASTORIA, Ore. — Coast Guard and Cape Disappointment State Park officials would like to remind park visitors that the Coast Guard property located in Ilwaco, Washington, is off limits to the public.

The trail from the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center to the area known as Deadman’s Cove and the Cape Disappointment Lighthouse is off limits and closed to the public due to safety concerns. As its name implies, Deadman’s Cove is extremely dangerous. Several rescues have been conducted there by the Coast Guard in the past three years.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation and understanding as to why we have to announce that this area is off limits,” said Lt. Jessica Shafer, the commanding officer of Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment. “Our concerns are for the public’s safety and the maritime community we serve.”


The Coast Guard will install fencing along the property line between Cape Disappointment State Park and Station Cape Disappointment property. The station will begin exploring opportunities to have dedicated tours to the lighthouse.

Cape Disappointment State Park offers a variety of recreational opportunities, including hiking trails, ocean beach access, a boat launch and the North Head Lighthouse.

The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center remains closed due to COVID-19.

