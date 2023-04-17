Coast Guard medevacs man south of Cameron, Louisiana

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a barge Monday 22 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a medevac request relay from Coast Guard District Eight at 6:45 a.m. stating a 42-year-old crew member aboard the Super Chief, a 260-foot offshore pipe laying barge, was experiencing seizures. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.