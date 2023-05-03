Coast Guard medevacs burn victim east of Morehead City

Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and C-130 Hercules aircraft

Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and C-130 Hercules aircraft file photo

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard medevaced a 29-year-old crewman Wednesday from the motor vessel PRT Ace approximately 173 miles east of Morehead City, North Carolina.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard 5th District Command Center received a notification from the Panamanian-flagged motor vessel PRT Ace, that a crewman aboard had reported suffered burns while using the ship’s incinerator. The watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew as well as directed the vessel to make way toward Morehead City.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the PRT Ace crewman and took him to Norfolk Sentara Hospital for further medical care.

