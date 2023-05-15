Coast Guard Sector Buffalo to hold National Safe Boating Week Event

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Coast Guard Sector Buffalo will be hosting an event to mark the start of the 2023 National Safe Boating Week from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.

Members of the public are invited to attend. They will have the opportunity to explore some of the Coast Guard’s assets used in local missions. There will also be a live helicopter search and rescue demonstration in the Buffalo River, showcasing the Coast Guard’s readiness to respond to boating emergencies. Additionally, attendees can learn about the resources offered by the Coast Guard to ensure boater safety on the water.

National Safe Boating Week is an annual observance running from May 20 – 26, encouraging all boaters to refresh their boating safety skills and prepare for the upcoming boating season. This observance week marks the annual launch of the Safe Boating Campaign, a national initiative that encourages boaters to be best prepared for a safe boating experience.

U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in four out of every five recreational boating fatalities, and that 83 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.

Coast Guard Sector Buffalo protects vital economic and security interests of the eastern Great Lakes and responds to over 1,000 Search and Rescue cases and performs over 2,500 vessel boardings annually. The Sector is responsible for more than 570 miles of shoreline stretching from Vermillion, Ohio, to Massena, New York. While Search and Rescue is only one mission of the Coast Guard, it is a mission where the public can learn ways to help themselves while on the water.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.