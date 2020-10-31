Body of overdue boater from Groton, Conn., recovered

NEW YORK — The body of Matthew Lyon, 49, was recovered Saturday north of Great Gull Island, N.Y., after he was reported overdue from a boating trip in a 14-foot boat that started at the Groton Elks Lodge and Marina in Groton, Conn., at 2:30 p.m, Friday.

Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound watchstanders were contacted at 5:30 p.m. Friday by the Groton Police Department, who stated that Lyon’s wife had reported him overdue.

Boat crews from Coast Guard Station New London, Coast Guard Station Montauk, the Coast Guard Cutter Coho and a Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew were launched to search the area, aided by multiple local law enforcement and rescue agencies. A HC-130 Hercules aircraft crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City launched for a first light search Saturday morning.

The harbor tug Genesis Eagle located a body in the water two nautical miles north of Great Gull Island at approximately 9:47 a.m., which was recovered by Connecticut State Police at 10:29 a.m. The body was taken to Coast Guard Station New Haven in New Haven, Conn., where it was later positively identified as Lyon. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Other agencies who assisted in the search included:

Groton County Police Department

Groton County Fire Department

Goshen Fire Department

Taftville Fire Department

Connecticut State Police Department

Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police

Electric Boat Security

Tow Boat U.S.

Stonington Harbor Master

Southeast Marine Patrol (East Lyme)

East End Marine Task Force

Mystic Fire Department

New London Police Department

North Stonington Fire Department

Old Lyme Fire Department

Suffolk County Police Department

Southold Police Department

Waterford Fire Department

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Matthew Lyon,” said Capt. Eva Van Camp, commander of Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound. “This tragedy emphasizes the inherent dangers of marine activities, and we urge all boaters to take basic steps to ensure their safety before getting underway, including checking the weather, filing a float plan and wearing a life jacket. We’re grateful for the effective coordination we have with our partner agencies which led to the quick recovery of Mr. Lyon’s body.”

