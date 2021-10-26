Body of missing kayaker recovered in Orchard Beach, New York

NEW YORK — The Coast Guard recovered the body of a missing kayaker in the water near Orchard Beach Tuesday afternoon.
The kayaker, 45-year-old Laurence Broderick, reportedly left Hempstead in his red kayak at approximately 9 p.m. Monday night enroute to Mamaroneck, and was reported overdue Tuesday morning. Later that morning, his kayak was found containing his cell phone on Glen Island Beach.
At approximately 2 p.m., a rescue swimmer from a Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod helicopter crew located Broderick unresponsive wearing a life jacket in the water near Orchard Beach. The swimmer transferred the body to a New Rochelle Police Marine unit.
Broderick was transferred to Westchester Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. The cause of death is unknown at this time.
The search included crews from:
- Coast Guard Station Eatons Neck 45-foot Response Boat-Medium
- Coast Guard Station Kings Point 29-foot Response Boat-Small
- Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter
- Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey, MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
- Coast Guard Cutter Beluga, 87-foot patrol boat
- Nassau County Police Department
- New Rochelle Police Department
- Westchester Police Department
- Mamaroneck Police Department
- Rye Police Department
- Eastchester Police Department
“It is with sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Broderick that we acknowledge the unfortunate news of his loss – which occurred while he was kayaking near the Long Island Sound,” said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Zeita Merchant, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector New York. “The Coast Guard and area law enforcement teams searched diligently for Mr. Broderick from the moment we were informed that he was missing and, as with everyone impacted by the news, were hoping for a different outcome of today’s mission. Today’s events were truly tragic in nature, and we continue to urge all recreational craft users in the area to heed weather and condition warnings as they consider whether or not to go out on the water.”
