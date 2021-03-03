Body of missing diver located off Key West

Mar 3rd, 2021 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans file photo

MIAMI — Divers from a commercial dive company found the missing 50-year-old diver Jordan Fisher in the Vandenberg wreck off Key West at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday.

A Coast Guard Cutter Brant search crew brought her body ashore.

A commercial dive company employee called Sector Key West watchstanders reporting Fisher missing Tuesday after she did not surface from diving the Vandenberg wreck.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the Fisher family during this difficult time,” said Cmdr. Brooke Grant, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Key West.

Coast Guard and partner agency search crews include rescuers from

  • Coast Guard Cutter Brant
  • Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans
  • Coast Guard Station Key West
  • Coast Guard Air Station Miami
  • Monroe County Sheriff’s office
  • Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission
  • U.S. Navy

