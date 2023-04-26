Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters near Cape San Blas

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two overdue boaters from a life raft near Cape San Blas, Florida, Tuesday.

At 3:21 p.m., the aircrew of a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules located a life raft with the two missing boaters aboard. The aircrew then vectored in the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Dolphin which embarked the boaters and transported them to awaiting emergency medical personnel.

The boaters were last reported to be in stable condition.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received the initial call Monday evening from the vessel owner stating his vessel was without power and taking on water.

Sector Mobile watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Station Panama City boatcrew, the crew of the Dolphin, a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew, and an Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircrew to search.

Rescue crews involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Sector Mobile

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater

Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile

Coast Guard Station Panama City

Coast Guard Cutter Dolphin

Air Force Rescue Coordination Center & three U-28 aircraft

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Gulf County Sheriff’s Department

