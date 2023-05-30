Coast Guard responds to boat collision in James River, Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard responded to a vessel collision Tuesday morning near the Newport News Small Boat Harbor.
The Coast Guard was alerted at 7:50 a.m. that the pilot boat, Swift, and a 38-foot deadrise fishing vessel, Miss Heather, collided near the Newport News Small Boat Harbor.
The pilot aboard the Swift rescued two fishermen from the Miss Heather and brought them aboard the pilot boat as the fishing vessel rapidly took on water.
A rescue crew aboard a 45-foot Response Boat – Medium from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth and a rescue boat crew from the Newport News Fire Department deployed to assist.
The fire department personnel marked the area with a red buoy and reported the fishing vessel was breaking apart and drifting.
The Station Portsmouth boat crew escorted the pilot boat into the harbor where awaiting emergency medical services personnel were standing by to evaluate the fishing boat’s crew. No injuries were reported.
The Coast Guard is coordinating with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to remove the sunken vessel.
The incident is under investigation.
