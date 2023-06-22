Coast Guard assists 2 men, 1 dog after boat capsizes near Sabine Pass

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted two men and one dog after their boat capsized near Sabine Pass, Texas, Wednesday.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report from 911 dispatchers at approximately 3 p.m. of two men and a dog distressed and stranded near the Cheniere LNG plant on the bank of Sabine Pass. The boaters’ 16-foot skiff had reportedly capsized due to the wake from passing vessels.
Coast Guard Station Sabine Pass launched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew to assist.
The boat crew arrived on scene at 3:17 p.m., took aboard the two men and their dog, and transported them to a nearby boat launch.
One of the boaters reportedly sustained minor injuries but did not require medical assistance. The vessel’s owner will arrange for its salvage.
