Coast Guard assists 2 men, 1 dog after boat capsizes near Sabine Pass

Jun 22nd, 2023 · 0 Comment
A 16-foot skiff floats partially submerged after capsizing near the Cheniere LNG plant near Sabine Pass, Texas, June 21, 2023. A 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Coast Guard Station Sabine Pass assisted the two men and dog who became stranded after the vessel capsized by bringing them safely ashore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Sabine Pass)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted two men and one dog after their boat capsized near Sabine Pass, Texas, Wednesday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report from 911 dispatchers at approximately 3 p.m. of two men and a dog distressed and stranded near the Cheniere LNG plant on the bank of Sabine Pass. The boaters’ 16-foot skiff had reportedly capsized due to the wake from passing vessels.

Coast Guard Station Sabine Pass launched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew to assist.

The boat crew arrived on scene at 3:17 p.m., took aboard the two men and their dog, and transported them to a nearby boat launch.

One of the boaters reportedly sustained minor injuries but did not require medical assistance. The vessel’s owner will arrange for its salvage.

