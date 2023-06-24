Coast Guard Cutter Blacktip holds change of command at sea

Senior Chief Petty Officer Derek Campbell relieves Master Chief Petty Officer Michael Thayer during a change of command ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Blacktip, off the coast of Anacapa Island, California, June 23, 2023. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Brahm

SAN PEDRO, Calif. — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Blacktip held a change of command ceremony Friday while underway off the coast of Anacapa Island.

During the ceremony, Senior Chief Petty Officer Derek Campbell relieved Master Chief Petty Officer Michael Thayer as the officer in charge of Coast Guard Cutter Blacktip.

Campbell reported to Blacktip from the Coast Guard Cutter Manta in Corpus Christi, Texas, where he served as the officer in charge.

Thayer, who served as Blacktip’s officer in charge from July 2020, has a new assignment as officer in charge of Coast Guard Cutter Steelhead in Fort Macon, North Carolina.

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition and a transfer of total responsibility, authority, and accountability from one individual to another.

