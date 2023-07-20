Coast Guard Cutter Biscayne Bay Change of Command

ST. IGNACE, Mich. ⎯ Members of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Biscayne Bay

(WTGB 104) held a change of command ceremony at Station St. Ignace, 11 a.m.

on Thursday.

Lt. Sam Pollard relieved Lt. Cmdr. Alexander Stewart as Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Cutter Biscayne Bay. Rear Adm. Jonathan P. Hickey, Commander, Ninth Coast Guard District, presided over the ceremony. Lt. Pollard reports to the Biscayne Bay from Coast Guard Cutter Mobile Bay (WTGB 103) located in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Lt. Pollard will assume command of a crew of 17 active duty personnel conducting Ice Breaking Operations throughout the Great Lakes.

Following the change of command ceremony, Lt. Cmdr. Stewart will head to Joint

Interagency Task Force – South in Key West, Florida.

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that

represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one

commanding officer to another.

