Coast Guard conducting training exercise on Beaver Island

CHARLEVOIX, Mich. – Coast Guard Sector Sault Ste. Marie and local agencies will be conducting an emergency response training exercise in Charlevoix and Beaver Island April 28 and 29.

Local residents may see increased emergency response activities as multiple agencies, led by Coast Guard Sector Sault Ste. Marie, will be testing response and law enforcement capabilities.

Operation Maritime Resolve will bring together multiple Coast Guard units, Charlevoix Emergency Management, the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, and other government and civil emergency response agencies in Northern Michigan to confirm and test response capabilities.

The focus of this exercise is to confirm the ability to respond to multiple hypothetical emergencies in a remote location like Beaver Island.

The Coast Guard regularly partners with state and local agencies to train, prepare, and equip for emergencies. Live exercises provide opportunities to test and hone how the Coast Guard responds.

