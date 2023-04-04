Coast Guard rescues two off the coast of Ocean County, N.J.

PHILADELPHIA — The Coast Guard rescued two mariners Monday night after their vessel ran aground off the coast of Ocean County, New Jersey.
Coast Guard watchstanders received an initial alert over channel 16 via VHF-FM radio and attempted to make callouts but were unsuccessful. As units prepared to respond, the Coast Guard received a report from the New Jersey State Police that a 38-foot vessel ran aground on the north jetty of Barnegat Inlet.
Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium and a 27-foot utility boat.
Once on scene, the crew of the 27-foot utility boat brought the two mariners aboard and transported them back to Station Barnegat Light where EMS awaited. Station Barnegat Light confirmed that the operator of the vessel made the previous call over VHF-FM channel 16.
The mariners were in stable condition and were released.
Seaside Park Fire responded shoreside with a shallow watercraft to confirm the vessel ran aground on a sand bed and that there were no signs of pollution. The vessel was removed Tuesday morning by a commercial provider and taken to a local marina for repair.
“With better weather approaching we anticipate more vessels to be out so we’re encouraging all mariners to be properly prepared,” said Operations Specialist Timothy Weitzel, operations unit watchstander at Sector Delaware Bay. “Inspecting gear, checking the weather before your trip, and planning accordingly are key components to ensuring you and your passengers all have a safe and fun voyage. Giving a friend or family member a float plan that includes your itinerary, vessel description, contact information, and who is traveling with you is another tool to ensure you’re accounted for. Making a safety plan in case of emergencies won’t take long, and knowing what steps to take could be the difference between life and death.”
