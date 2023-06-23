Coast Guard transfers 20 people to Bahamas

MIAMI – Coast Guard crews transferred 20 people to the Bahamas over four days, with these encounters coming from two separate voyages, originating from the Bahamas.

The Coast Guard and its Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast partners will continue to be a presence in the air and on the waters to detect and deter migrants from attempting to unlawfully enter the U.S. via maritime domain.

“The Coast Guard, in close collaboration with our partners, successfully completed more interdictions this past week resulting in a safe repatriation of migrants,” said Lt. Travis Poulos, Coast Guard District Seven. “These successful missions exemplify the importance of our strong cooperation and joint efforts in ensuring maritime security and addressing the preservation of life at sea in the region.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted or encountered 6,761 Cubans and 4,613 Haitian migrants. Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local federal U.S. representative.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.