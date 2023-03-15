Coast Guard transfers 32 to The Bahamas, 27 to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutters Charles Sexton and James’ crews transferred 32 Cubans to The Bahamas and repatriated 27 Cubans to Cuba, Wednesday.

An Air Station Sacramento C-27 Spartan aircrew notified Coast Guard District 7 watchstanders of a migrant vessel on fire, Thursday, at approximately noon, less than one mile off Cay Sal Bank, Bahamas. All the people on the vessel made it safely to shore. The aircrew dropped food, water, and a radio. The people reported all to be safe on land.

Bahamian authorities requested Coast Guard assistance in rescuing the people off the island.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 9:40 a.m., about 12 miles south of Sombrero Beach.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Coast Guard Cutter James of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately midnight, about 30 miles southwest of Key West.

“People trying to illegally migrate to the U.S. are being stopped by our hard working and highly proficient Coast Guard and partner agency air and sea crews,” said Capt. Robert Kinsey, Coast Guard District Seven. “There is a great risk of losing your life by taking to the sea in unsafe, dangerous vessels. We are seeing more people of all ages putting their lives at risk. Our crews will rescue you and return your to your country of origin or departure. Don’t take to the sea.”​

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 5,862 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local federal U.S. representative.

